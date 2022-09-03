NewsEntertainmentRegional
SS RAJAMOULI

SS Rajamouli copied scenes from Hollywood? Here's what we know

The filmmaker who last directed one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, 'RRR', which starred South superstars Ram Charana and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has announced an untitled project with another South superstar, Mahesh Babu, and at this point, not much is known about the project.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Some users on twitter has shared a clip saying filmmaker SS Rajamouli has copied scenes from Hollywood
  • The director's last release was 'RRR'
  • He has also announced his next film with actor Mahesh Babu.

SS Rajamouli copied scenes from Hollywood? Here's what we know

New Delhi: South filmmaker SS Rajamouli has made a name for himself in the last eight years, which has since become synonymous with big budget, great storyline, breathtaking visuals, and massive box office numbers.

The director who has made films like 'RRR' and 'Bahubali',has been appreciated by all industry leaders and filmmakers who feel and believe that the former has taken Indian cinema to a place globally where it is now much more respected and loved. But amidst all the prasie recently, a user on Twitter took to his account to share a two-minute clip which tries to infer that there are at least 36 movie scenes that are in SS Rajamouli's films that have been copied from Hollywood blockbusters.

Now this post has divided the social media, with some supporting the statement, while the fans of the filmmaker have pushed against the scenes depicted in that 2 minute clip.

Here are some of the tweets from the users who believe the filmmaker has copied stuff from Hollywood:

 

On the work front, the filmmaker who last directed one of the biggest blockbusters of Indian cinema, 'RRR', which starred South superstars Ram Charana and Jr NTR in the lead roles, has announced an untitled project with another South superstar, Mahesh Babu, and at this point, not much is known about the project.

