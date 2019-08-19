close

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Teaser of Chiranjeevi, Amitabh Bachchan starrer to be out on this date

The film chronicles the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema who revolted against the British and stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role.

New Delhi: The first teaser of Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi's upcoming epic action-drama 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will be dropped on August 20, 2019, announced the makers on Monday. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the first look of Amitabh's character from the film and announced that the first teaser will be unveiled on August 20, 2019. "Amitabh Bachchan... Teaser of #Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy to be launched on 20 Aug 2019 in #Mumbai... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser #WarriorsOfSyeRaa," he wrote. 

Taran also shared character looks of Chiranjeevi, Kichcha Sudeep and Vijay Sethupathi from the film. 

Chiranjeevi... Teaser of #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy to be launched on 20 Aug 2019 in #Mumbai... #SyeRaa #SyeRaaTeaser #WarriorsOfSyeRaa pic.twitter.com/dVQGOR3b4M

The film chronicles the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema who revolted against the British. It stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role and also features Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathi Babu, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. Amitabh will be seen making a special appearance in the film. 

Directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan Tej and presented by Surekha Konidela under Konidela Production Company, the film is said to be releasing on October 2, 2019.

The film is being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 150 crore and is touted to be a Tamil magnum opus. It is being backed by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan under the banner of Konidela Production Company. 

This is the second time Ram Charan has been collaborating with his father Chiranjeevi since 2017 release 'Khaidi 150'. 

'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' will be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam as well. It will be distributed in Hindi by AA Films and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment. 

Sye Raa Narasimha ReddyChiranjeeviAmitabh BachchanExcel Entertainment
