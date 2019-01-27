Tamannaah Bhatia to star with Chiranjeevi in Koratala Siva's next?

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is back in form with the collections of her latest film F2-Fun and Frustration. She played the role of a married woman in this film, which isn't easy for an actress, Tamannaah has done full justice to her part. Many have even asked her whether her career is over or she is not getting roles. It has been more than ten years that the actress has been a part of the industry. Tamannaah has taken all negative comments as a challenge and is working harder. She has acted in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and even Bollywood films.

Well, the latest news is that the actor is being considered to play the leading lady in Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film with Koratala Siva. Tamannaah is already part of Sye Raa, which is again a Chiranjeevi starrer. In Sye Raa, Tamannaah will be playing a key role. While this is going to be their first collaboration together, their second collaboration would be the Siva Koratala film, if everything works out well. It is also said that there are going to be two actresses in this film and Tamannaah is one of them.

The actor is also part of the Telugu remake of Bollywood blockbuster film Queen. She will also be seen in a couple of Tamil films and one of them is Kanne Kalaamane.

Here's wishing success to the actor.