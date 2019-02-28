Tollywood celebrities hail the Indian Air Force

Celebrities of Telugu film industry are all praises for the Indian Air Force and have congratulated them on conducting an airstrike on the Jaish-e-Mohammed camps in Pakistan during the wee hours of Tuesday. Messages started pouring in on Twitter saluting the efforts of the IAF officers for striking back after the Pulwama attack on February 14 where more than 40 CRPF Jawans were killed.

Jr NTR: “Our country gives a fitting reply. #IndiaStrikesBack . Salute to the Indian Air Force #JaiHind.”

Ravi Teja: “Extremely PROUD Salutes to the #IndianAirForce JAI HIND.”

Kalyan Ram: “#IndiaStrikesBack and how! It is time the world knows that we will not sit back. Hearty congratulations to the #IndianAirForce. #JaiHind.

Akhil Akkineni: “Indian Air Force we salute you with everything we can ! Proud day for our country..... #IndiaStrikeBack JAI HIND.”

Nithiin: “SALUTE to OUR INDIAN AIR FORCE!! JAI HO!! JAI HIND!! Mera bharath mahaan.”

Allu Sirish: “Congrats to our Indian Air Force on the successful Balakot mission. Proud. @IAF_MCC #IndiaHitsBack.”



Mahesh Babu: “Extremely proud of our #IndianAirForce. Salutes to the brave pilots of IAF.”

Also, SS Rajamouli, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and others have also tweeted their responses on the issue.