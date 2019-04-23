Twitter user calls Priya Anand 'bad luck' for co-stars, actress hits back

Actress Priya Anand, who is popular for her roles in Telugu films 180, Ko Antey Koti and Leader, was trolled and called ‘bad luck’ for actors. Tamil actor JK Rithesh, who was recently seen in LKG, has passed away recently due to severe chest pain.

Last year, actress Sridevi passed away and hers was also an untimely death. Priya Anand acted with her in English Vinglish. A Twitter user trolled Priya saying that whoever acts with her dies.

He wrote, “Sridevi acted with @PriyaAnand in ENGLISH VINGLISH. @SrideviBKapoor is no more now. JK Rithish acted with Priya Anand in LKG. JK Rithish is no more now. WHOEVER ACTS WITH PRIYA ANAND, THEY R DYING. Is PRIYA ANAND a symbol of BAD LUCK for her costars? @RJ_Balaji”

I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that its easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down... — Priya Anand (@PriyaAnand) April 21, 2019

To which the actress replied, “I usually don't respond to people like you. But I just want to let you know that it is a very insensitive thing to say. I get that it’s easy to get away sounding dumb on social media but you my friend have it an all-time low! I'm not going to respond by bringing you down...”

Well, the actress has done some really good performances in her career and definitely, this is something she doesn’t deserve.

Priya Anand was last seen in Ko Antey Koti, a film which released in 2012. After that, she completely moved to Tamil and Malayalam film industry.