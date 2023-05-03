VD12: Vijay Deverakonda-Sreeleela's Film Launched With Pooja Ceremony

Hyderabad: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's next which is tentatively titled 'VD12' has officially been launched on Wednesday with a pooja ceremony. The action thriller film with be directed by the 'Jersey' maker Gowtam Naidu Tinnanuri and also stars Sreeleela, who is known for her work in films such as 'Kiss', 'Pelli SandaD' and 'Dhamaka'.

The official Twitter handle of Sithara Entertainments shared a slew of pictures featuring Vijay, Sreeleela, Gowtam and many more. A picture of the film's clapboard was shared as well.

"#VD12Begins #VD12 officially launched today with a Pooja Ceremony Shoot begins from June 2023 An @anirudhofficial Musical @TheDeverakonda @sreeleela14 @gowtam19 @vamsi84 #SaiSoujanya @NavinNooli #GirishGangadharan @SitharaEnts @Fortune4Cinemas," the tweet read.

The shooting will commence from June. Other details related to the film are still under wraps.