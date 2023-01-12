Veera Simha Reddy Twitter review: Fans shower love on Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-entertainer

NEW DELHI: Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer 'Veera Simha Reddy' has been carrying a huge buzz on the internet as the Telugu action film releases in cinemas on Thursday (Jan 12). Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. The film shows Balakrishna in a never-seen-before action avatar, and also presents some exquisitely shot action sequences, which are a treat to watch.



The plot of the film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man and the most-respected figure in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the film and this is for the first time she and Balakrishna have paired together.



'Veera Simha Reddy' has received mostly positive to mixed reviews from the audience. We bring to you some of the reactions from the netizens on 'Veera Simha Reddy'. Take a look:

Veera Simha Reddy Movie First time

Mind blowing _________________________ pic.twitter.com/kN4r81r9tc — SSrinivasarao Yadav NTR (@Sriniva80874813) January 12, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy



Veerasimhareddy will be the sankranthi winner for sure..



Mass _ pic.twitter.com/gFabY1cbPc — Garikipati Narasimha Rao fan..! (@UKdoc99) January 12, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy perfect family entertainer for Pongal. #BalakrishnaNandamuri and @varusarath5 nailed the show.@MusicThaman ____@megopichand anna elevation scens ichi padesav.

Fights and action sequences ___

Songs ithe ___



Overall: 3/5 a perfect family movie. pic.twitter.com/29ffMQK70t — praveen Chowdary kasindala (@PKasindala) January 11, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy 1st half Mass __2nd half class Ballaya and Thaman show overall good movie __ Jai Balayya __ pic.twitter.com/biFdrvxK4y — Sandy Varma_ (@_SandhyaVarma) January 12, 2023

#VeeraSimhaReddy #Balayya Full of Emotional ___ and Love _ as the mass The movie over all All time record #VeeraSimhaReddy #VeeraSimhaReddyOnJan12th pic.twitter.com/vxchRvPCX8 — Shiva KK (@shivakk07) January 12, 2023

Very good 1st half Followed By Good 2nd half _

Asusual Balayya Acting,Energy_@OfficialViji Agression_

Songs On Screen Ramp _

Good Mass Family Entertainer For The Festival _#VeeraSimhaReddy 3.25 /5 pic.twitter.com/hcauLyQWjx January 12, 2023

Speaking of the cast of the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are seen as antagonists in the film. Honey Rose, Naveen Chandra and P. Ravi Shankar are in the supporting roles.



Arthur A Wilson is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. In addition to this, AS Prakash is the production designer for the movie, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.

