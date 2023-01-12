topStoriesenglish
VEERA SIMHA REDDY

Veera Simha Reddy Twitter review: Fans shower love on Nandamuri Balakrishna's action-entertainer

Tollywood star Nandamuri Balakrishna is back with another powerful action-masala film 'Veera Simha Reddy'. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film arrived in theatre on Thursday.

Jan 12, 2023

NEW DELHI: Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer 'Veera Simha Reddy' has been carrying a huge buzz on the internet as the Telugu action film releases in cinemas on Thursday (Jan 12). Written and directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy is touted to be a mass-action drama film. The film shows Balakrishna in a never-seen-before action avatar, and also presents some exquisitely shot action sequences, which are a treat to watch. 

The plot of the film revolves around its titular character, a powerful man and the most-respected figure in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead in the film and this is for the first time she and Balakrishna have paired together. 

'Veera Simha Reddy' has received mostly positive to mixed reviews from the audience. We bring to you some of the reactions from the netizens on 'Veera Simha Reddy'. Take a look: 

Speaking of the cast of the film, Ravi Teja will be seen in a mighty role in the film, along with Shruti Haasan as the leading lady. Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar are seen as antagonists in the film. Honey Rose, Naveen Chandra and P. Ravi Shankar are in the supporting roles. 

Arthur A Wilson is on board the team as the cinematographer, whereas Niranjan Devaramane is the editor. In addition to this, AS Prakash is the production designer for the movie, whereas Sushmita Konidela is the costume designer.
 

 

