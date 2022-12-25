topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentRegional
CHALAPATHI RAO

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, director, and producer in Tollywood. "It is very sad that so many of our people are going away," producer D Suresh who visited the bereaved family said.

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 11:29 AM IST|Source: PTI
  • Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on Saturday night. He was 78, family sources said on Sunday. He acted in over 600 films portraying various characters, industry sources said.
  • His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, director, and producer in Tollywood. "It is very sad that so many of our people are going away," producer D Suresh who visited the bereaved family said.

Trending Photos

Veteran Telugu actor Chalapathi Rao passes away at 78

New Delhi: Veteran actor Chalapathi Rao passed away on Saturday night. He was 78, family sources said on Sunday. He acted in over 600 films portraying various characters, industry sources said.

His son Ravi Babu is also an actor, director, and producer in Tollywood. "It is very sad that so many of our people are going away," producer D Suresh who visited the bereaved family said.

Rao acted in several Telugu movies as a supporting actor and villain in the films of NT Rama Rao, Krishna, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Venkatesh, Actor and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan in a statement condoled Chalapathi Rao's death.

He is well-known for his films such as Yamagola, Yugapurushudu, Justice Chaudhary, Bobbili Puli, Ninne Pelladata, and Allari.

Veteran Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana, known for his villain and other character roles, passed away here on December 23.

Live Tv

Chalapathi RaoChalapathi Rao deathChalapathi Rao ageChalapathi Rao movies

Trending news

DNA Video
Heavy snowfall in America worsens the situation
DNA Video
DNA: The 'epidemic' of 'food wastage' is more dangerous than Corona
DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022