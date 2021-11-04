Vijay Sethupathi's aide attacked at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral - Watch

Bengaluru: Award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's aide was allegedly attacked by a man at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru following an altercation, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the actor was returning after shooting a movie in the city on Tuesday night and the assistant was clearing the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk. Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said.

Actor #VijaySethupathi attacked at Bengaluru airport. Initial reports say the incident happened yesterday night. More details awaited... pic.twitter.com/07RLSo97Iw — Janardhan Koushik (@koushiktweets) November 3, 2021

After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathy reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

The video of the attack has gone viral in the social media with a claim that the actor himself was attacked.