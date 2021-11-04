हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi's aide attacked at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral - Watch

Vijay Sethupathi was returning after shooting a movie in Bengaluru on Tuesday night when his assistant was attacked.

Vijay Sethupathi&#039;s aide attacked at Bengaluru airport, video goes viral - Watch

Bengaluru: Award-winning Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi's aide was allegedly attacked by a man at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru following an altercation, police sources said on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the actor was returning after shooting a movie in the city on Tuesday night and the assistant was clearing the way when he allegedly shoved a man who was believed to be drunk. Enraged by this, the man allegedly attacked the assistant, the sources said.

After an altercation, the drunken man and the people accompanying Sethupathy reached a compromise and decided to not lodge a police complaint.

The video of the attack has gone viral in the social media with a claim that the actor himself was attacked.

