Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya reunite? Family Man 2 actress DELETES divorce post

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and former husband Naga Chaitanya fans were hugely disappointed when news of their separation hit the internet. The couple issued a joint statement and made the announcement. Now, recent activity has triggered patch-up rumours.

Well, Samantha had also posted the separation announcement on social media. However, looks like she has deleted the post now. Well, this cryptic move is being seen as a happy development sparking patch-up rumours.

Nothing is known as of now and the duo has not made any statement regarding the reunion.

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

A few days back, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement and informed their fans about the decision. This broke a million hearts as they were seen as one of the perfect power couples in the south movie industry.