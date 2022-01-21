हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya reunite? Family Man 2 actress DELETES divorce post

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while.

Will Samantha Ruth Prabhu-Naga Chaitanya reunite? Family Man 2 actress DELETES divorce post
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Talented actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and former husband Naga Chaitanya fans were hugely disappointed when news of their separation hit the internet. The couple issued a joint statement and made the announcement. Now, recent activity has triggered patch-up rumours. 

Well, Samantha had also posted the separation announcement on social media. However, looks like she has deleted the post now. Well, this cryptic move is being seen as a happy development sparking patch-up rumours. 

Nothing is known as of now and the duo has not made any statement regarding the reunion. 

Earlier in October last year, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their split on social media by sharing identical posts. 

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya met on the set of Gautham Menon's Ye Maaya Chesave in 2010 and dated for a while. The couple tied the knot in Goa on October 6, 2017, followed by a Christian wedding on October 7, 2017, respectively.

A few days back, Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa and South superstar Dhanush announced the separation on social media, ending their 18 years of marriage. The couple issued a joint statement and informed their fans about the decision. This broke a million hearts as they were seen as one of the perfect power couples in the south movie industry. 

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Samantha Ruth PrabhuSamantha Naga ChaitanyaNaga ChaitanyaAishwaryaa Rajinikanth divorceDhanush divorceSamantha divorce
Next
Story

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 coming soon, Rashmika Mandanna reveals details

Must Watch

PT7M36S

Delhi Weekend Curfew: People can get this discount