Pet-friendly home: The traditional Vastu rule on having pets within the house is fairly detached, believing that they should be left outside. Almost every Hindu deity, except for Ganesha, who held himself up on a little mouse, Saraswati, who flew around on a swan, and Shiva, who tamed a fierce bull, was accompanied by a vahana or a vehicle. We may not have felt comfortable having animals indoors in the land of the sacred cow, but we surely treated them with respect as divine messengers.

According to Vastu for pets, different kinds of animals have different effects on a home and its owners. Let's find out what and how to make your home decor suitable for the owner and the pets.

DOGS

A man's best friend is a dog. As domestic pets, dogs represent loyalty and protection in the home. The dog should be kept in an indoor space that faces north in accordance with Vastu Shastra rules.

If you live in a bungalow, your dog's kennel must be situated near the front door. Dogs should also be bathed regularly; if they are dirty, you should not let them all around your house.

BIRDS

Particularly if you have parrots or love birds at home, you must keep your birdcage towards the east, north, or northeast to keep the birds healthy, active, and happy. Your pet birds should have access to ample natural light, space, and fresh air.

So that your flying pets can help satisfy their thirst whenever they like, keep water in an earthen dish at the southeast corner of your house. Nurturing love birds at home encourages husband and wife mutual affection and contributes to a joyful atmosphere.

FISH

Fish are said to bring their owners prosperity, money, and good health, according to Vastu Shastra. Keep your fish aquarium facing northeast if you have one so they can live longer and healthier lives.

COW

The Hindu Puranas give cows a significant deal of importance. The cow, also known as "Mata" is regarded as a sacred animal. Cows are said to ease human sorrow and suffering according to Vastu Shastra principles, and cow's milk, urine, and dung are also known to have medicinal value.

In other words, you should always keep cows facing east or northwest, whether you have them as pets or for business purposes.

TURTLE

One of the most popular animals to keep as pets is the turtle. Make sure your turtle is kept in a tank or aquarium that faces north. Turtles are associated with wealth, prosperity, and fortune and are seen as auspicious according to Vastu beliefs. Additionally, they represent prosperity and will certainly bring you luck.

Vastu will side with the animal rights advocates in this case and say that you can only care for a rescue animal. According to Vastu, purchasing a pet carries the karma of separating a child from its mother at birth.

