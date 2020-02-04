हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Armaan Jain

Bollywood News: Neetu Kapoor welcomes Armaan Jain's bride Anissa Malhotra into family

Neetu captioned her post: "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

Bollywood News: Neetu Kapoor welcomes Armaan Jain&#039;s bride Anissa Malhotra into family
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor has lovingly welcomed Armaan Jain's newly-wedded wife Anissa Malhotra into their family.

Neetu, Armaan's aunt-in-law, took to Instagram to welcome Anissa to the family. She posted two photographs of the couple along with a video of Anissa from her sangeet ceremony, which took place on Sunday.

In the clip, Anissa can be seen dancing.

Neetu captioned her post: "Welcome to the family, Anissa Malhotra. Love and blessings."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Welcome to the family @anissamalhotra  love and blessings 

A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54) on

Armaan and Anissa's wedding saw a galaxy of stars gracing the event. Joining them were Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Karan Johar, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor among many others.

Armaan is the son of Rima Jain, who is actors Rishi and Randhir Kapoor's sister. Armaan and Anissa got engaged last year.

 

Armaan Jainanissa MalhotraNeetu Kapoor
