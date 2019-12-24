हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie knot in private do

The wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's Beverly Hills home.

Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie knot in private do

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hilary Duff has officially wedded singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in a private ceremony attended by a select guest list that included their children, Luca and Banks.

The wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's Beverly Hills home, reports vulture.com

The super-exclusive invitee list included Hilary's sister, actress Haylie Duff. Close friend, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore, was there, too, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who performed at the reception.

For her bridal wardrobe, Hilary opted for a Jenny Packham gown. She posted her official picture on Instagram with a one-word caption: "This."

 

Tags:
Hilary DuffMatthew Koma
Next
Story

Cara Delevingne calls Ashley Benson her 'safe place'

Must Watch

PT4M49S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day