Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma tie knot in private do

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Hilary Duff has officially wedded singer-songwriter Matthew Koma in a private ceremony attended by a select guest list that included their children, Luca and Banks.

The wedding ceremony was held in the backyard of the couple's Beverly Hills home, reports vulture.com

The super-exclusive invitee list included Hilary's sister, actress Haylie Duff. Close friend, singer-songwriter Mandy Moore, was there, too, along with her husband, Taylor Goldsmith, who performed at the reception.

For her bridal wardrobe, Hilary opted for a Jenny Packham gown. She posted her official picture on Instagram with a one-word caption: "This."