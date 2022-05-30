MUMBAI: Sameer Wankhede, the former Zonal Director of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai and presently posted at the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), has been transferred to Chennai at the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate, news agency ANI said on Monday.

This comes days after the Narcotics Control Bureau gave a clean chit to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others in the cruise drug seizure case. Following Aryan Khan's acquittal in the drugs case, the government had asked competent authority to take appropriate action against ex-NCB official Sameer Wankhede for his "shoddy investigation" into the Aryan Khan drugs case.

Wankhede, who was on deputation to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was the Zonal Director of the unit’s Mumbai office when he raided a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast and arrested Aryan Khan and 22 others in a drug case last October.

Amid allegations of corruption against him, the case was transferred from the Mumbai zone to the central team of the NCB. Wankhede was removed from the case and a vigilance probe was initiated against him.

Later, the NCB cleared all drug charges against Aryan Khan, saying that they had "no evidence to prosecute the star kid."