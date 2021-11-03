Lunar Eclipse: Last 'Chandra grahan' of 2021 in India, check date, timings and other details

Lunar Eclipse of 2021: As this year's second and last lunar eclipse comes closer stargazers are in for a treat. The eclipse is set to take place on Friday, November 19, 2021. It will be a partial lunar eclipse it will be visible for a very short span of time and only at northeastern India

The last lunar eclipse of 2021 will begin at 11:34 am IST and will last about six hours, ending at 05:33 pm. The ending of the partial phase just after moonrise will be visible from extreme north-eastern parts of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

Additionally, this lunar eclipse will be witnessed in the US, Northern Europe, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean region. It will be the second and final lunar eclipse of 2021 and it will be a partial lunar eclipse.

A partial lunar eclipse happens when the Earth is caught between the Sun and the full moon but as they are not aligned and so only a part of the Moon's visible surface darkens due to the Earth's shadow. It appears as if the earth has taken a bite out of the moon.

While, a lunar eclipse occurs on a full moon day when the Earth is in the middle caught between the Sun and the Moon and when all the three are in perfect alignment.

According to US space agency NASA, the Earth will be experiencing a total of 228 lunar eclipses in the 21st century. A lunar eclipse can occur only a maximum of three times a year.

