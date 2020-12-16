हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISRO

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Thursday, countdown begins: ISRO

ISRO said that the countdown for the launch of communication satellite onboard launch vehicle PSLV-C50 has started.

PSLV-C50 to launch communication satellite CMS-01 on Thursday, countdown begins: ISRO

The countdown for the launch of communication satellite CMS-01 onboard launch vehicle Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C50) commenced on Wednesday, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said.

The polar satellite launch vehicle's 52nd mission is scheduled for lift-off at 3.41 pm on December 17 (Thursday) from the second launch pad at the spaceport of Sriharikota 'subject to weather conditions'.

"Countdown for the launch of PSLV-C50/CMS01 mission commenced today at 1441hrs from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, SHAR Sriharikota. Launch is scheduled tomorrow at 1541 Hrs IST," ISRO said. It also added, "Filling of fuel for the fourth stage (PS4) of PSLV-C50 completed."

CMS-01 is the 42nd communication satellite of the space agency and it is envisaged for providing services in Extended-C Band of the frequency spectrum covering India, Andaman and Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

PSLV-C50 is the 22nd flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (equipped with six strap-on motors), and the launch would be the 77th launch vehicle mission from Sriharikota, about 120 km from here.

It follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite and nine customer spacecraft on November 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

