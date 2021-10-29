Chennai: 3.22kg Gold worth Rs 1.41cr seized from flight, airport trash can

Chennai: In two separate cases, Chennai Air Customs seized a total of 3.222kgs of 24K gold, valued at Rs 1.41 crores. On Friday evening, 12 gold pieces weighing a total of 792gms, wrapped in black tape was found concealed in the water heater of the aircraft washroom.

The 24K pure gold was valued at Rs.30.85 lakhs and recovered as unclaimed, under Customs Act.

In another incident, Customs officers found gold paste wrapped in innerwear, lying in a trashcan in the airport washroom. On extraction, the paste yielded 2.52kg of gold, valued at Rs.1.11cr. The gold was seized under the provisions of Customs Act 1962.

Further investigation is underway, said officials.

