Congress releases list of 30 candidates for upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections

Chennai: The Congress party has released another list of 30 candidates for the upcoming Tamil Nadu State Assembly elections. The party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and former Union Minister P Chidambaram are among the star campaigners who will campaign for the Congress party ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

The list of campaigners for the state assembly elections consists of 30 leaders that include Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan Chief Minister), Dinesh Gundu Rao, Manish Tiwari and former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah among many others.

Regional leaders have made it to the list as well, leaders like KS Alagiri (Tamil Nadu Congress president) and MPs A Chellakumar and Manickam Tagore have also been included in the list.

Tamil Nadu State Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The counting of the votes will be done on May 2.

Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.

Last week, Alagiri had released the Congress manifesto for the Assembly election, promising to close liquor shops, bring in a law to protect inter-caste marriages, and prevent honour killings as well as tax exemption for startups for five years among other things if voted to power. He promised that 500 youths would be trained in every district for government jobs

