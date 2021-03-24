हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021

MK Stalin's wife and son campaigns for the party ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

DMK president MK Stalin's wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for the party ahead of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Polls.

Photo courtesy: PTI

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin's wife Durga and son Udhayanidhi Stalin campaigned for the party ahead of the Tamil Nadu State Assembly Polls.

Durga Stalin campaigned in the Kolathur constituency, Udhayanidhi, who is making his electoral debut this year from Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni, campaigned for DMK candidate SSR Ramachandran at Arruppukottai.

MK Stalin had assured people at a rally in Chennai on Monday (March 22) that he would not allow the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state when his party comes to power in the upcoming elections.

Stalin attacked the AIADMK-led Tamil Nadu government by saying that it is a "slave government to PM Modi", MK Stalin had alleged that despite giving a corruption list to the governor, he has not taken any action. He had also assured the people that action will be taken against corruption if his party is voted to power in the upcoming elections.

Tamil Nadu State Assembly polls will be held in a single phase on April 6, 2021. The counting of the votes will be done on May 2.  Polls will be held for 234 seats in the state with the Congress-DMK and BJP-AIADMK alliance being the major groups contesting against each other.  The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

