Tamil Nadu urban local body election results: DMK bags 14 wards in Vellore, AIADMK 4

CHENNAI: The MK Stalin-led DMK on Tuesday registered a big win in the urban local body polls by registering victory in 14 wards in the Vellore municipality, hours after the counting of votes began this morning.

Meanwhile, the opposition AIADMK won 4 wards, PMK in 4, AMMK- 1 & Independent - 3 in the Vellore Corporation area.

The counting of the votes for the recently concluded Tamil Nadu urban local body elections is currently underway. The local body elections were held on February 19.

The counting began with postal ballots at 268 centres across the state.

In Chennai, the counting of votes is taking place at one centre in each of the 15 zones. Chief Election Commissioner of Tamil Nadu, V Palanikumar has said that the commission has made elaborate arrangements at all the 268 counting centres in the state.

Palanikumar chaired a virtual session of the commission to review the arrangements for the counting of votes. This includes installation of CCTV cameras, deployment of security personnel, electricity supply, network connectivity and other minor requirements.

The virtual meeting chaired by the Chief Election commission also discussed the arrangements made for the counting of postal ballots, adhering to Covid-19 standard protocol, declaring the election results at the earliest as well as uploading the details.

The meeting discussed issuing Certificates and arranging the first meeting of elected representatives on March 2.

Tamil Nadu State Election Commission Secretary, A. Sundaravalli, Commissioner of Town Panchayats, R. Selvaraj, Director of Municipal administration, P. Ponniah, several senior officials and district collectors were present in the virtual meeting.

For the unversed, the local body elections in TN were held after more than a decade. The polls were last conducted in 2011 when the AIADMK was in power in the state.

