44% of Apple iPhone owners plans to buy the iPhone 13, says survey

Apple is set to launch the iPhone 13 series soon and smartphone lovers are leaving no stone unturned to show their excitement. A recently conducted survey showed around 44% of iPhone owners have already confirmed that they will definitely upgrade and buy a new phone this year. So if you are planning to buy the iPhone 13 series, then ensure that you bag a pre-order on these devices because the demand will be higher than usual.

The survey by SellCell further showed that almost around 44% of current iPhone owners are interested in purchasing the new iPhone 13 and their intent is high. If reports are to be believed, then Apple has increased the production of the upcoming iPhone 13 series by 20% to 90 million units.

For that to happen, Apple has hired a new Chinese supplier Luxshare on board and it is also looking to diversify its supply chain to prevent low supplies.

Specifically, out of all the iPhone 13 models, the 6.1-inch iPhone 13 seems to be a favourite with most of the participants. About 38.2% of the respondents said they were keen on buying the iPhone 13 along with 30.8% wanting to opt for the 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max, 24% for iPhone 13 Pro, and only 7% for the iPhone 13 mini.

In addition to this, the survey further revealed that people are looking for higher refresh rates on the new iPhone 13 series, smaller notches/notch-less designs, etc, portless design, WiFi 6E, and reverse wireless charging.

Besides that, 7.3% of the survey participants are also planning to buy the Apple Watch Series 7 and only 12.9% are interested in buying the AirPods 3.

Live TV

#mute