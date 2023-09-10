New Delhi: Imagine being replaced at work by a machine. A writer and editor at Gizmodo, a tech blog founded in 2002, experienced what you described. The Verge reports that Gizmodo recently replaced some of the employees who worked on its Gizmodo en Espaol website with artificial intelligence (AI) to handle translation tasks.

Now, you'll see a message on articles if you visit the Spanish website. "This content has been automatically translated from the original material," the statement reads. There might be a few subtle variations because of the limitations of machine translation. Click here to access the original.

Matis S. Zavia, one of the affected employees, spoke about it on Twitter. He expressed his dissatisfaction and claimed that Gizmodo converted the Spanish-language website into a "translation self-publisher," which implied that AI had taken the place of his position.

Gizmodo's action gained attention, and others began debating how AI will affect employment. But Zavia hasn't answered inquiries for comment.

Gizmodo's chief revealed that they began converting English articles into Spanish utilising a cutting-edge translation service operated by AI. They believe that this is the initial step in creating translations of their material.

They have made a modification, however, and no longer identify the human authors of the translated pieces, in the hopes that this may attract new readers.