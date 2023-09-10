Elon Musk And Grimes' Secret Third Child Revealed: What Is His Name? Check Here

New Delhi: The names of Elon Musk and Singer Grimes' children have previously generated a lot of discussion. The internet was flooded with discussions on how to pronounce the new baby boy's name when the ex-couple gave birth to their son, who they named X A-Xii, in May 2020. Grimes had also gone into great detail regarding the name of her baby boy in a tweet. Then, in December 2021, the couple welcomed a daughter by surrogate named Exa Dark Siderael Musk.

The public has long assumed that the couple was the parents of these two children. Excerpts from Musk's impending memoir, however, showed that the couple had also welcomed a second kid covertly. Although the baby's age is still unknown, we do know its name. Musk also reaffirmed it. (Also Read: Apple May Unveil iPhone 15 With USB-C, iOS 17 At Its 'Wonderlust' Event)

According to a story in The New York Times, Elon Musk and Grimes' third child is named Techno Mechanicus. The child has been given the moniker Tau, it was added. (Also Read: Good News: Forgot ATM Card At Home? Now You Can Withdraw Cash Using UPI; Know How)

According to the New York Times article, Walter Isaason, a journalist, will be penning a biography of Elon Musk. The book will be released on September 12 and a lot has already been written about its contents.

Musk confirmed the name of his youngest child and explained what it meant on Twitter after news of his third child with Grimes broke. Tau Techno Mechanicus, Musk replied to a tweet regarding the three kids Musk and Grimes have. Circumference/Diameter."

According to a Google search, Tau was initially calculated by Archimedes and is essentially the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. In other terms, Tau is twice the value of Pi, a fundamental constant in mathematics.

Congratulations flooded the comments section as soon as Musk disclosed the complete name on Twitter.