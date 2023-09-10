Good News: Forgot ATM Card At Home? Now You Can Withdraw Cash Using UPI; Know How

New Delhi: Have you ever been in a bind and discovered you were short on cash only to discover you left your wallet or debit card at home? These circumstances are all too common, I guess. But do not worry; there is now a remedy: the UPI ATM, which was just introduced in India. With this launch, customers can use their UPI ID to withdraw cash from ATMs, as the name suggests.

According to a report from ET, Hitachi has unveiled the UPI-ATM. It is quite similar to an ATM machine. Typically, you use a debit or credit card at an ATM to withdraw money from your bank. But you don't need a card with this new UPI-ATM. (Also Read: Unlocking Financial Freedom: Earn Rs 50 To Rs 80 Lakh Annually With This Unique Business Idea)

It is known as the "Hitachi Money Spot UPI ATM," and on September 5, 2023, it was displayed to attendees at the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai. The neat thing about these UPI ATMs is that you can withdraw cash from your bank without a card by utilising a unique phone software called United Payments Interface (UPI). (Also Read: Glamour To Gold: 5 Bollywood Beauties Lighting Up The Business World With Multi-Crore Ventures)

Step-By-Step Guide To Withdraw Money Using UPI ATM:

- Choose the UPI cash withdrawal option

- Now, enter the amount you want to withdrawal

- Scan the QR code through your UPI ID

- Enter the UPI PIN to proceed the transaction