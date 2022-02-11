हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bharti Airtel

Airtel says network outage was for 5 mins; fully normalised in 10 minutes

Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration, around 5 minutes.

Airtel says network outage was for 5 mins; fully normalised in 10 minutes

New Delhi: Bharti Airtel's data network faced disruption for a brief duration, around 5 minutes, across India due to a technical glitch, and the network was fully normalized within a few minutes, the company said on Friday.

Several Airtel users on Twitter complained that both their mobile data and broadband connection stopped working.

"Our internet services were disrupted for approximately 5 minutes today morning due to a technical glitch. This was immediately tackled, and the network was fully normalized within the next 10 minutes. We deeply regret the inconvenience caused to our customers," the company said in a revised statement.

Down Detector, which tracks network outage, showed that the disruption was across the country. Also Read: New Aadhaar Seva Kendras announced, check list of all 74 functional Aadhaar Seva Kendra and their addresses

The company has over 20 crore mobile data and 40 lakh fixed broadband users across the country. Also Read: Sensex sinks 773 points; Nifty slumps below 17,400

