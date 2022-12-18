ALERT! Received 'Hi...' message on your WhatsApp? Do THIS Immediately

New Delhi: More than 2 billion people use the popular social media programme WhatsApp worldwide. The website enables users to communicate with their loved ones, give and receive money, and do much more. Despite WhatsApp's efforts to reduce scams, con artists continue to develop new ways to deceive unsuspecting victims.

According to The Independent, a new fraud known as the Hi Mum or family impersonation scam is going around and has cost many consumers in Australia $7 million or more than 57 crores in 2022. The Australian Consumer and Competition Commission claims that in the last three months, the number of scam victims has grown tenfold. (Also Read: Christmas 2022: 10 gadgets gift under Rs 1500 for your loved ones)

The con begins when the victim receives a WhatsApp message from the con artist pretending to be a family member or friend and informing them that their phone has been misplaced or damaged. Once they have the victim's trust, they will claim to require assistance, which is typically financial in nature. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Make Rs 16 lakh by just investing Rs 10,000; check return calculator, other key details)

The victim then sends money to them in the belief that they are aiding their child or children. But in actuality, the con artist is defrauding them.

Even if there haven't been any instances of the scam in India, it is always a good idea to use cautious whenever you are contacted by phone or text. Always verify someone's identity twice before transferring them money. Here are some pointers to help you stay safe from online scams: