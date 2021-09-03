हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazon Alexa

Alexa will now speak louder if it detects background noise

One of them is Whisper Mode, where Alexa will whisper its response if you talk to it quietly.

Alexa will now speak louder if it detects background noise

Tech giant Amazon is introducing a new feature — Adaptive Volume — that will make Alexa respond louder if it detects a noisy background. According to the company, the mode is meant to make sure that users can still hear Alexa’s responses over any background noise — like the sound of a dishwasher, people talking, or music playing on another device.

The company said that the feature is currently available to US customers and that can be activated by saying “Alexa, turn on adaptive volume,” The Verge reported.

Amazon doesn’t mention adaptive volume working in the opposite direction, becoming quieter if there’s no background noise, but there are other ways to reduce the volume dynamically.

One of them is Whisper Mode, where Alexa will whisper its response if you talk to it quietly. As this relaxing video points out, you can activate the mode by asking Alexa to “turn on whisper mode”.

If you’re instead looking to just adjust the volume depending on what time it is, Alexa enthusiasts recommend doing so by adding a “set volume” action to a custom routine that activates at a certain time or making it part of your bedtime routine.

It is worth noting that the Adaptive Volume feature isn’t the same as the spherical Echo fourth gen’s adaptive sound, which uses the device’s microphones to tune music to sound better in your specific room, the report said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazon AlexaAlexa featuresAlexa Adaptive Volume
Next
Story

WhatsApp Users Alert! THESE smartphones will not support WhatsApp, here’s why

Must Watch

PT12M35S

Last farewell to 'Bigg Boss' Sidharth Shukla