All users to pay subscription fee to use Twitter service? Here's what Elon Musk is reportedly planning

As per reports in the various media houses Musk is contemplating to charge "most or all Twitter users" a subscription fee in order to gain access to the microblogging site.

Nov 09, 2022

New Delhi: Even as there is no clarity on the subscription charges for Twitter Blue Tick users, news reports are pouring in that Twitter's new boss Elon Musk will charge each and every user a subscription fee in order to let them use Twitter service. 

Twitter has delayed the roll out of its much-anticipated Blue subscription service with verification tag for $8 after the US midterm elections.

Musk initially wanted employees to roll out Blue with verification by November 7 "and threatened to fire them if they didn't meet this deadline".

The new Twitter Blue service comes with fewer ads, search priority, an ability to post longer videos, and a blue badge.

Anyone can now get a verified checkmark if they pay for Blue every month, which has sparked serious concerns over how to spot real Twitter accounts from fake ones.

With IANS Inputs

