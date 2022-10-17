Amazon app quiz today, October 17, 2022: To win Rs 5,000, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get a Rs 5,000 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz must select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all five questions and its answer for October 17, 2022:

1. Roger Federer's last match was unfortunately a loss playing doubles with Rafael Nadal at which famous venue?

Answer: O2 Arena

2. Who among these joined 'The Voice' in 2022 as a judge for the first time?

Answer: Camilla Cabello

3. Recently, the first indigenously developed Light Combat Helicopter was inducted into the Indian Airforce. What was it named?

Answer: Prachanda

4. This is a famous museum located in which city?

Answer: Paris

5. This is a famous castle located in which country?

Answer: Germany

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the interface.