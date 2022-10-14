NewsTechnology
SAR VALUE

How much RADIATION your smartphone emits? Are you SAFE? Find out by just dialling THIS number

The SAR value is the radio frequency transmitted by the smartphone. If the SAR value exceeds the prescribed limit, it can be very harmful to your health.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 05:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The SAR value is the radio frequency transmitted by the phone.
  • FCC has set the SAR level.
  • The SAR level of any device should not exceed 1.6 W per Kg.

New Delhi: The internet today dominates all facets of existence, erasing the time when the pen was the most important tool in the world. By using the internet, people can develop in almost every area of their lives. It may create communities by bringing together people from all over the world. It's a great way to spread and acquire knowledge, and it's available almost everywhere. It's a great way to share information globally and save time because it's quick, easy to use, and reasonably priced.

You no longer have to waste time hunting for information because it is all right there on your displays, which has made the world smaller. Just like every coin has two sides, smartphone displays also have one. Radiation emanating from mobile is considered very harmful to health. We see all the features of a device at the time of buying it, but never pay attention to how much radiation it will spread. (Also Read: Work From Pub is a new trend; From unlimited drinks to lunch, here's what bars offering)

What is SAR value?

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has set the SAR level. The SAR value is the radio frequency transmitted by the smartphone. If the SAR value exceeds the prescribed limit, it can be very harmful to your health. You can easily find out the SAR value of any mobile by dialling a number. (Also Read: 'Crying CEO' gets brutally trolled for sharing news of grandmother's death)

Smartphone makers usually mention the SAR level on the manual box. As per the rules, the SAR level of any device should not exceed 1.6 W per Kg.

You can also check the SAR level by dialling a number. The number is *#07#. When you dial the number, the phone will automatically show the SAR level. If it is more than 1.6 W/Kg, it will harm you.

