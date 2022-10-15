WhatsApp will soon let you edit send messages for SELECTED users

New Delhi: According to reports, the popular messaging programme WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, is testing an edit button for messages for Android users. WhatsApp users will be able to correct their errors using the edit button after sending their messages. The function has been discovered in the most recent Android beta.

WaBetaInfo, a website that analyses WhatsApp, stated, "We found that there is finally news concerning how messages are marked as modified within a discussion." A screenshot provided by WaBetaInfo demonstrates how the app would mark each message box with the word "Edited" to inform the recipient that changes have been made. (Also Read: A 77-year-old man wins a lottery of Rs 41 lakh by using THIS TRICK)

According to the claim, WhatsApp would only offer you 15 minutes to alter a message. If the recipient doesn't turn on their smartphone within a specified amount of time, WhatsApp may not guarantee that your message will actually be updated, as happens with deleted messages for everyone (probably, a day or a little more). (Also Read: DHANTERAS 2022: Check out the QUALITY of GOLD in just a click, here's HOW)

Additionally, WhatsApp is working on a number of changes, such as a larger chat group, limiting screenshots on the "View Once" function, sharing documents with captions, and more.

- Up to 1,024 individuals can now be added to groups on WhatsApp. This week, the WhatsApp beta for Android and iOS is releasing this capability to a select group of beta testers.

- WhatsApp has also begun testing a new feature that will allow users to exchange documents with a caption for Android users. All users should soon be able to use this new function.

- WhatsApp is giving certain beta testers access to screenshot blocking for view-once images and videos. Some beta testers who install the most recent beta from the Play Store have access to the feature.

- WhatsApp has begun rolling out Premium subscription plans for specific companies. The costs have not yet been disclosed, however they probably vary depending on location.

A new beta version of WhatsApp for Windows has been published, and beta testers now have access to a sidebar and the ability to reply to status updates. Users can now reply to status updates after installing this update, which displays an app sidebar.