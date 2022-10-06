Amazon app quiz today, October 6, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers to 5 questions

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for October 6, 2022:

1. Ruth Ozeki won the 2022 Women's Prize for Fiction for which novel?

Answer: The book of form and emptiness

2. Which airline unveiled a comprehensive 5-year transformation plan Vihaan.AI?

Answer: Air India

3. Who became the first Asian to win Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

Answer: Lee Jung- Jae

4. This palace was built by which European dynasty?

Answer: Hapsburg

5. In which city is this famous mosque situated?

Answer: Cairo

How to play the quiz?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Fun zone.

- Click on the Amazon daily quiz option available at the bottom of the fun zone.