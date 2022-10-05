Unbelievable! Make your smartphone waterproof by just spending Rs 50, here's HOW

New Delhi: Technology updates as per the pace of time. In the era of technology, there are many premium smartphones available that are waterproof. But the premium smartphones cost too much which is not easily affordable. Everyone wants their smartphone should waterproof.

Do you also want to make your smartphone waterproof? Sounds unbelievable? Wondering to know how it can be possible? Here's all the detail of it. (Also Read: LIC Jeevan Labh Policy: Invest Rs 233 per month, get Rs 17 lakhs in return)

You can make the device waterproof by just spending Rs 50. It also prevent the phone from getting damaged. The waterproofing enables underwater photography and swimming. You don't have to effort more, only have to buy Any Device Waterproof Gadget. (Also Read: PM Jan Dhan Yojana: Here's HOW to get benefit of up to Rs 1.30 lakh)

Waterproof pouch just keeps getting the evolution better, it seems now. It is also called a smartphone dry bag case. The waterproof pouch is available both in the online and offline market. Its price starts from Rs 50. With this dry bag, smartphones, tablets, and other gadgets can be made waterproof.

How to make your device wateerproof?

- You have to buy a waterproof pouch first.

- Put your device safely in that waterproof bag.

- Lock all the layers of the pouch with charlness.

- Put one last lock after folding all the locks.

Now you can use your smartphone for swimming pool and underwater photography.