Video of delivery agent flying on a jetpack to deliver food goes viral, Twitterati go crazy-- watch video here

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that their favourite restaurant's meal would be delivered with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point.

First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia‼️ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022

In a social media video that has gone viral, a delivery person using a jetpack to bring meals is shown. The preliminaries show that the video is from Saudi Arabia. The 4.5 million-view video was posted on the Daily Loud Twitter account.

Fake there’s no reflection off the glass — Daunte #JetLife (daunte2555) September 26, 2022

A delivery worker is seen floating up a tall building to bring meals in the now-viral footage. The delivery person is using a jetpack to fly between buildings. In addition, he is protected with a helmet and other safety equipment.

Was bout to say how is that even profitable but, then I remembered it’s Dubai so the flight-delivery fee definitely payable September 26, 2022

The caption for the video reads, "First flying guy delivering meals in Saudi Arabia."

even if its true , delivery cos will need fighter pilots to operate that jet pack ... plus imagine someone landing on a balcony and the house inmates are in the buff — Explor3r (pothic) September 26, 2022



After witnessing this new video, a portion of the internet was in utter awe. Others, though, claimed that the film was a hoax. Was about to comment on how profitable that even is when I realised it was Dubai and the flight-delivery fee was unquestionably due.