Video of delivery agent flying on a jetpack to deliver food goes viral, Twitterati go crazy-- watch video here

The preliminaries show that the video is from Saudi Arabia. The 4.5 million-view video was posted on the Daily Loud Twitter account.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 06:59 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Over the past few years, there has been a significant transformation in technology. Technology drives each and every sector. As a result, a few years ago, nobody imagined that their favourite restaurant's meal would be delivered with only one click. It seems that evolution is only improving at this point.

In a social media video that has gone viral, a delivery person using a jetpack to bring meals is shown. The preliminaries show that the video is from Saudi Arabia. The 4.5 million-view video was posted on the Daily Loud Twitter account.

A delivery worker is seen floating up a tall building to bring meals in the now-viral footage. The delivery person is using a jetpack to fly between buildings. In addition, he is protected with a helmet and other safety equipment.

The caption for the video reads, "First flying guy delivering meals in Saudi Arabia."


After witnessing this new video, a portion of the internet was in utter awe. Others, though, claimed that the film was a hoax. Was about to comment on how profitable that even is when I realised it was Dubai and the flight-delivery fee was unquestionably due.

