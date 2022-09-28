Amazon app quiz today, September 28, 2022: To win Rs 2500, here are the answers

New Delhi: The daily app quiz from Amazon is back in action. The quiz will be found in the Funzone section of the e-commerce app. The winner will get Rs 2500 Amazon Pay Balance. If you are interested to play the quiz, you can play it in the Funzone section of the app.

Questions type

Five questions, usually based on general knowledge and current events, make up Amazon's daily quiz.

How can you win?

For a contestant to be eligible for the quiz reward, they must properly answer each question. There are four options for each quiz question. Participants in the quiz are required to select one accurate response from these choices. Once all questions have been correctly answered, participants will enter a drawing to determine the quiz's winners.

Here are all the five questions and its answer for September 28, 2022:

1. Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest ever player to hold the No.1 rank in ATP rankings history, breaking whose record?

Answer: Lleyton Hewitt

2. Hush Hush' is an Amazon Prime web series that has which of these famous actresses playing in a lead role?

Answer: Juhi Chawla

3. This place in West Bengal is famous for tea. However, nearly half the tea estates here are up for sale. Name the place

Answer: Darjeeling

4. This bird is the domesticated subspecies of which bird?

Answer: Red Junglefowl

5. This animal is in the coat of arms of which political entity?

Answer: Greenland

How to play?

- Open the Amazon app.

- Click on the search bar.

- Search Funzone.

- Click on the daily quiz option available at the bottom of the Funzone.