Amazon Black Friday 2020: Check these Apple products offered at great prices

New Delhi: Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is commonly seen as the start of Christmas shopping and holiday season across US.

Black Friday 2020 is celebrated on November 27. On the day of the event, Amazon offers great deals on products from all its categories such as Electronics, Computers, Home, Kitchen, Clothing, Sports, Videogames, DIY, Baby, Toys, Office and Stationery, Books, Music, Food, Beauty to name a few.

Amazon is offering following deals on Apple products during its Black Friday Sales. This is not a complete list. These are some prime offers available on Amaon website, you can check details for more on this on the e-retail site.

Apple MacBook Air (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver (Latest Model)

USD929 as against USD999



Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB) - Silver (4th Generation)

USD1,039 as against USD1,099

New Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage, Magic Keyboard) - Silver

USD1,749

Apple iPad Mini (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (Latest Model)

USD384

New Apple MacBook Pro (16-inch, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage) - Space Gray

USD2,199

What is Black Friday and why it is observed?

This shopping and deals event originated when a 4-day weekend was observed by people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving, and using this time to visit stores and businesses that were open to get a head start on holiday gifting. The term "Black Friday" was only coined in 1966 and was a description of the chaos that customers experienced while trying to holiday shop the best deals, Amazon describes.