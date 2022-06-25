NewsTechnology
Apple AirPods Pro 2 to offer features of a smartwatch! Check specs, other leaked details

Apple is all set to launch AirPods Pro 2 in the coming months. 

  • Apple is also likely to offer new features such as heart rate tracking.
  • It could also feature a hearing aid mode.

New Delhi: Apple is all set to launch its AirPods Pro 2. The upcoming earbuds could come with a new System-in-Package (SiP) for the H1 chip that delivers adaptive active noise cancellation, according to media reports. The new SiP delivers better performance and lowers power consumption because of "greater integration and better manufacturing procedures," reported GSM Arena. Apple has also reportedly improved The Find My feature for the new device. 

Apple is also likely to offer new features such as heart rate tracking and a hearing aid mode. A USB-C connector and a faster rapid charging system are also expected to be located on the casing. (ALSO READ: Pakistan raises tax rates for salaried class on IMF demands)

AirPods Pro 2 look similar to both the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, reflecting that the device is an unremarkable member of the same family. The pressure-sensitive buttons on the AirPods Pro 2 stems are identical to those on the original model. (ALSO READ: Investor group acquires Zendesk for $10.2 billion) 

The AirPods Pro 2 may possibly be able to detect temperature via the heart rate sensor. However, it's unclear whether temperature tracking will really be offered with the upcoming device or not. 

Moreover, in order to increase sound quality, the redesigned casing, which has a microphone and can transmit what it hears to the earphone, works in tandem with the hearing aid functionality.

According to GSM Arena, the case also contains a speaker that might play sounds when the Find My function is engaged, making it simpler for you to locate the case.

According to reports, the audio would combine specialised high-amplitude drive units and high dynamic range amplifiers, as well as automatically adaptive EQ, spatial audio for head tracking, and audio sharing. 

-- With ANI inputs.

