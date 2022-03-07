Apple Event Tomorrow: Here’s how to livestream the launch of iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen

New Delhi: Apple is gearing up for its first big launch of 2022, with a March 8 event introducing a new collection of consumer items. The 'Peak Performance' event will take place on Tuesday, March 8, and you will be able to witness the virtual event on several platforms on the day of the event.

According to sources, the event will include a new iPhone SE model with 5G capabilities. Then there's the possibility of a new iPad Air model, which might resemble the 2020 model. Here are all the facts you need to know in order to watch the Apple Event on March 8.

The Apple Event on March 8 will be an online-only demonstration, similar to the other events Apple has held in the past year as a result of the pandemic. The Apple event this week begins at 10 a.m. PST, or 11:30 p.m. IST if you live in India. Apple product launch events typically last an hour and a half, so set a reminder for the event on Tuesday.

This year, Apple's virtual event on March 8 will be available on several platforms. You can watch the Apple event live on the Apple Events website, or you can use the Apple TV app on your iPhone, tablet, or big screen to see Tim Cook, Apple's CEO, deliver his presentation.

If you need additional options, Apple has set up a special YouTube channel for the live stream on its account. You may also use this page to schedule a reminder to receive the live stream link.

Apple's inaugural presentation in 2022 is expected to showcase a new iPhone SE model with 5G connectivity. In addition, the company is anticipated to unveil a new 5G-enabled iPad Air model with the same design as the iPad 2020 model. According to reports, Apple may potentially unveil a 'one more item' at the presentation on Tuesday, which could be a new Mac Mini model or a new processor for all Macs.

