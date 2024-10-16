Apple iPad Mini Launched In India With A17 Pro Chip And Apple Intelligence, Starting At Rs 49,900; Check Specs, Availability

Apple iPad Mini India Launch: Apple has launched the seventh-generation iPad Mini with the new A17 Pro chip and support for Apple Intelligence globally, including in the Indian market. This much-awaited update comes three years after its predecessor, which introduced a brand-new design.

The Apple iPad Mini now comes with the new Apple Pencil Pro featuring Hover functionality, compatible with the Mini, as well as the M4 iPad Pro and M2 iPad Air. It also includes Wi-Fi 6E and a USB Type-C port that is '2x faster,' with data transfers of up to 10Gbps. It is available in three ROM variants, four colour options, and with optional Cellular support.

Apple iPad Mini Price In India and Availability

The device is available in two connectivity options: Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + Cellular. The 128GB model is priced at Rs. 49,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs. 64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant.

For the 256GB version, the Wi-Fi model costs Rs. 59,900, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular option is available for Rs. 74,900. Finally, the 512GB model is priced at Rs. 79,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs. 94,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular option.

Consumers can order the iPad Mini from the Apple Online Store and premium retailers starting today. However, it will be available for general sales and deliveries starting Wednesday, October 23rd.

Apple iPad Mini Specifications

The device features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with a resolution of 2,266 x 1,488 pixels, supporting the P3 wide colour gamut for enhanced colour accuracy and vibrancy.

Apple promises a 10-hour battery life, similar to the previous generation. Powered by the A17 Pro chipset, the device delivers a 30% boost in CPU performance, a 25% increase in GPU performance, and a neural engine that is twice as fast.

Adding further, it supports hardware-based ray tracing, enabling smoother visuals and the capability to run AAA games. The Apple iPad Mini also incorporates Apple Intelligence, offering advanced features like Image Playground and Writing Tools.

These tools are designed to enhance creativity and productivity and will be available to the public with the upcoming iPadOS 18.1 update.