Apple iPhone 12 gets Rs 12,500 off on Independence Day sale: Here’s how to avail the discount

Are you planning to buy an iPhone soon? Independence Day can be the perfect time for getting an iPhone as Vijay Sales has come up with its Apple Days Campaign Sale until August 15 and one of the deals from this sale is the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 67,400.

This looks like an amazing deal as the original price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 79,900 but it comes with a discount of over Rs 10,000. One can always look for iPhone 12 as the iPhone 13 launch still has time.

In terms of features, Apple iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with an oleophobic coating and it uses the Apple A14 Bionic processor, along with iOS 14.7 right now but it will support at least four more years of software upgrades.

In terms of selfies and videos, the iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP dual-camera setup on the back that can record Dolby Vision videos at 4K. Also, it comes with PDAF and OIS on the cameras and the iPhone 12 can shoot are among the best a smartphone can shoot. The iPhone 12 comes in several colours, including the brand-new Purple colour.

Let’s understand the nitty-gritty of the iPhone 12 deal.

After getting the discount, Apple iPhone 12 is priced at Rs 73,400 which basically means the phone will be available for Rs 6,500 off. Now, if you want the iPhone 12 at Rs 67,400, you will have to use an HDFC Bank credit card as there is a discount of Rs 6,000 more which comes down to a total discount of Rs 12,500. These discounts can be availed at both online and offline stores of Vijay Sales.

Besides iPhone 12, iPhone XR is available at a discounted rate of Rs 39,199. The AirPods Pro is available for Rs 18,490 with an HDFC Bank discount.

