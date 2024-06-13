Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Gets A Whopping Discount Of Rs 57,795, Is Available At Rs 91,105

New Delhi: If you are looking to upgrade to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max, perhaps now is the time you could contemplate. The Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max is available at just Rs Rs 91,105 on Flipkart, using exchange and other bank card options.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max will be available on a hefty discount of Rs 57,795 on Flipkart, thus bringing the effective price of the phone at Rs 91,105.

Here is the complete price break up of how to get Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max At Rs 91,105

Using all the exchange offers and other discounts

Original Price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Without Exchange = Rs 1,48,900

Exchange Offer On Apple iPhone 15 Pro = Rs 50,000 (using iPhone 14 Pro Max)

Flipkart Axis Credit Card Cashback Offer = Rs 4,795

Additional Exchange Bonus = Rs 3000

Total discount = Rs 57,795

Effective price of Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max on Flipkart = Rs 91,105

Do use your pincode to check if stock is available for exchange in your area or not.

According to Counterpoint Research, published in May this year, Apple’s iPhone 15 Pro Max was the best-selling smartphone of the first quarter (Q1) of 2024.

Apple and Samsung dominated the top 10 best-selling smartphones list for Q1, each grabbing five positions and leaving no spot for other brands.

"The Pro Max variant achieved the top position for the first time in Apple’s non-seasonal quarter, reflecting an increasing trend of consumer preference for high-end smartphones," the analysts said.

"All four iPhone 15 variants and the iPhone 14 were among the top 10 bestsellers. Further, the iPhone 15 line-up secured the top three spots," they added.

With IANS Inputs