Apple AirPods 3

Apple may launch AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi on May 18

Apple may launch AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi on May 18

Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is said to make some key announcements on May 18 which will include AirPods 3, Apple Music HiFi streaming, if a leak from  YouTuber Luke Miani who shared it with the AppleTrack website is to be believed. However, there is no official confirmation on this.

AirPods 3  along with Apple Music HiFi could be launched on the said date, as per the leaks. However, if rumors are to be believed, Apple is not planning to unveil the AirPods 3 anytime soon. 

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also said that the AirPods 3 will not enter mass production until the third quarter of this year.

Apple AirPods 3 might come with a shorter stem and look quite similar to the AirPods Pro and it will feature Spatial Audio. The AirPods 3 is expected to cost $150 ( Rs 10,876 approx).

Apple is expected to bring HiFi support to the Apple Music app.

 

Apple AirPods 3Apple Music HiFiApple productsApple AirPods 3 launch
