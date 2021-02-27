Apple may launch New iPad Pro, Apple TV, iMac, AirPods 3, AirTags at Spring event 2021

Apple's spring event 2021 is set to happen in March. However, the tech giant has not revealed the specific dates of the event but it is rumoured to bring upgrades to iPad Pro, AirPods, and Apple TV this time. Also, Apple is going to launch its AirTags and an all-new iMac with a refreshed design. Apple could also surprise us with something else at this year's March event.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is expected that Apple could host a virtual event to unveil its new hardware which would include a new iPad Pro, Apple TV, AirPods, and refreshed iMac models.

If rumours are to be believed, Apple will conduct its event on March 16.

iPad Pro (2021)

Apple could unveil the iPad Pro (2021), which is rumoured to come with a mini-LED display. The new iPad Pro models could also include 5G mmWave support and a new Apple chip.

Apple TV (2021)

Apple is expected to upgrade the Apple TV with some changes and it could include an A12X chip and some hardware-level enhancements, including 64GB and 128GB storage options.

AirPods 3 aka AirPods (2021)

Apart from the new iPad Pro and Apple TV models, Apple is speculated to unveil its next-generation AirPods model that it could call the AirPods 3 or AirPods (2021).

iMac (2021)

Apple will also bring a new iMac this year that could come with a refreshed design and it is likely to have Apple's M1 chip for improved performance over the existing Intel-powered iMac models.

AirTags

Apple is expected to bring the AirTags at its spring event in 2021. The company is rumoured to have designed to take on Tile is said to have a waterproof design and magnetic charging. It is also likely to come with a removable battery.