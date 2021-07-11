हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Apple iPhone 13

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 13 to get larger and unique cameras: Check other features and more

The case manufacturer Benks hints at the iPhone 13’s design and these models will come up with a unique diagonal camera arrangement whereas the Pro models continue to carry over the older design.

Photo Credit: CNET

Apple's next-gen iPhone 13 models are set to launch in the coming months and there are several leaks that give a hint on the design, look and feel of the upcoming iPhone. If we believe the manufacturers, then there is a unique camera placement on the regular iPhone 13 models that might actually become reality.

The case manufacturer Benks hints at the iPhone 13’s design and these models will come up with a unique diagonal camera arrangement whereas the Pro models continue to carry over the older design. The LiDAR sensors also seem to be reserved for the Pro variants.

iPhone 13 dummy units leak

The iPhone 13 dummy units shared by popular YouTube content creator Marques Brownlee show the design of the iPhone 13 in a unique way. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini hold their rear cameras in a diagonal fashion, which is further accompanied by the mic and LED flash. 

If media reports are to be believed, then the iPhone 13 mass manufacturing has not started yet but with a September launch planned, Apple is expected to ask Foxconn and Pegatron to prepare for the new models. 

