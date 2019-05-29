close

Apple set to unveil iOS 13, major upgrades

iOS 13, expected to be part of iPhone 11 this year, would have a new home screen, a system-wide "dark mode" setting, expanded multi-tasking capabilities and an "undo" options.

San Francisco: Tech giant Apple is set to unveil a slew of features and tools -- from software to hardware along with major updates -- on its iOS and MacOS ecosystem.

While iOS 13 is a certainty, Apple could also refresh its Mac Pro and announce interoperability between iOS and MacOS at its annual developer conference WWDC 2019 in San Jose, California next week, reports CNET.

iOS 13, expected to be part of iPhone 11 this year, would have a new home screen, a system-wide "dark mode" setting, expanded multi-tasking capabilities and an "undo" options.

Apple is also said to be "cultivating greater interoperability" between iOS and MacOS.

"This would ostensibly make it easier for developers to share code among apps written for the iPhone and iPad and Macs," the report said.

The new MacOS 10.15 may let Mac users use an iPad as a second screen.

According to a Digital Trends report, not all Apple devices may support iOS 13.

"Those rumoured to be cut off from the latest software include the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 5s, the iPad Mini 2, and the original iPad Air," said the report.

The company could also debut the updated Mac Pro, which it had pledged to reveal in 2019.

Apple may also reveal its Marzipan project too, which would make iPads more easier to use as a full laptop replacement.

