Apple to host WWDC 2021 on June 7: Here’s how to livestream the event

Tech giant Apple will host its biggest developers conference of 2021 on June 7 which is known as WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). The Cupertino-based company is expected to make some of the biggest announcements such as iOS software OS aka iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, the next-generation Apple MacBook Pro models, and much more at the event.
Apple is set to host the WWDC 2021 event virtually from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. The company’s CEO Tim Cook will address the event and then it will be followed by the launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, new MacBook Pro models, and much more.
WWDC 2021 timing: When to watch?
Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST
Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST
Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT
Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT
Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST
Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT
Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT
Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT
New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT
Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT
Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT
London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST
Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST
Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST
Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST
Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK
Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST
Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT
Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST
Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day
Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day
Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day
Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day
Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day
Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day
Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day
Adelaide, Australia — 2:30 a.m. ACST next day
Sydney, Australia — 3:00 a.m. AEST next day
Auckland, New Zealand — 5:00 a.m. NZST next day
Here's how to livestream WWDC 2021
Now you can easily watch Apple's online event from home as it will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel as well as on Twitter and the company’s website.
Apple’s WWDC 2021 event is set to have announcements on the launch of new MacBook Pro models. Apple will also announce an iOS 15 software that will run the upcoming iPhone 13 series that will launch in September.
