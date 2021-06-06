Apple to host WWDC 2021 on June 7: Here’s how to livestream the event

Tech giant Apple will host its biggest developers conference of 2021 on June 7 which is known as WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference). The Cupertino-based company is expected to make some of the biggest announcements such as iOS software OS aka iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, the next-generation Apple MacBook Pro models, and much more at the event.

Apple is set to host the WWDC 2021 event virtually from Apple Park in Cupertino, California, United States. The company’s CEO Tim Cook will address the event and then it will be followed by the launch of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, new MacBook Pro models, and much more.

WWDC 2021 timing: When to watch?

Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST

Here's how to livestream WWDC 2021

Now you can easily watch Apple's online event from home as it will be livestreamed on the official YouTube channel as well as on Twitter and the company’s website.

Apple’s WWDC 2021 event is set to have announcements on the launch of new MacBook Pro models. Apple will also announce an iOS 15 software that will run the upcoming iPhone 13 series that will launch in September.

