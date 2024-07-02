Apple To Integrate Google Gemini AI Alongside ChatGPT On iOS 18; Plans Subscription Model For AI Features: Reports

New Delhi: The US-based technology giant Apple is likely to announce a new deal to enhance artificial intelligence (AI) features on its iPhone. The company might add Google's Gemini AI to iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia when Apple Intelligence comes out with iOS 18 later this year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 keynote event, Apple announced its partnership with OpenAI to offer users the option to get more AI power with iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia. Notably, Apple unveiled its suite of AI features, collectively called Apple Intelligence, during the mega event in June this year. However, Apple will not limit itself to ChatGPT and confirmed that it will soon bring more options for other chatbots.

Mark Gurman has said that the tech giant is attempting to integrate Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude AI into its smartphones. It is important to note that Apple could offer both Gemini and ChatGPT by the time Apple Intelligence is fully rolled out.

Moreover, reports stated that iPhone manufacturers have claimed that Apple might delay some of the AI features to late 2024 and early 2025. These AI features are likely to be included in the Mail app and Swift Assist for Xcode, which will be available by the end of the year. Additionally, most of Siri's AI capabilities won't be available until 2025.

Furthermore, the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to introduce a subscription model for its artificial intelligence (AI) tools and features in the future. Apple Intelligence will initially offer these tools for free on supported Apple devices later this year. However, Apple has a long-term plan to monetize these AI features.