Apple

Apple to soon launch newly-designed iPad: Report

Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics would be the exclusive backlight module supplier for both the new iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the report added.

Apple to soon launch newly-designed iPad: Report

San Francisco: Apple is planning to launch a brand new iPad with a new design with 10.2-inch display that is expected to succeed the low-cost 9.7-inch iPad, media reported on Wednesday.

According to news portal GSMArena, the upcoming iPad's production would hit mass production in July.

Taiwanese manufacturer Radiant Opto-Electronics would be the exclusive backlight module supplier for both the new iPad and the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the report added.

Apple's current 9.7-inch iPad was introduced in 2018 with support for the first-gen Apple pencil.

The Cupertino-based company would likely introduce the new iPad and MacBook models at an October press event following the mid-September iPhone keynote.

According to London-based global information provider IHS Markit's analyst Jeff Lin, the iPhone-maker is working on a new 5G-enabled iPad with a foldable display that could launch in 2020.

