Apple to unveil new iPhones on September 10: Report

San Francisco: Apple has released the seventh beta of iOS 13 to registered developers and a Brazillian site iHelp BR has found that the iPhone 11 series would be released on September 10.

The Brazillian site found an image, named "HoldForRelease", which has the September 10 date on the calendar of the iOS 13 home screen, hinting at the possible release date of the iPhone 11 series, The Verge reported on Thursday.

Notably, this is the same date predicted for Apple's event based on analysis of when Apple held the event in previous years.

The iPhone-maker would launch three iPhone 11 models this year -- The D43 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS Max, the D42 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XS and the N104 (internal name) would replace the iPhone XR, according to news portal 9TO5MAC.

According to the report, the new iPhone 11 models replacing the iPhone XS series would have a triple rear camera setup at the back and all three sensors will be placed at the back.

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

The iPhone-maker is also expected to bring bigger batteries bundled along with its upcoming 2019 iPhone offerings.

This year, Apple's iPhone XR is expected to feature a 3,110mAh battery which is bigger than 2,942mAh battery that the company added in iPhone XR launched in 2018.

 

