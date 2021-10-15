Apple Watch Series 8 may come with a bigger display in 2022

New Delhi: Apple seems to have started working on the Apple Watch Series 7`s successor, likely called Apple Watch Series 8. The Cupertino giant may be developing an Apple Watch with a bigger display for 2022.

According to industry insider and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, Apple`s Watch Series 8 could have up to three display sizes when it launches next year, reported GSM Arena.

Currently, the Apple Watch Series 7 comes in two sizes - 41mm and 45mm, up from the 40mm and 44mm of the Series 6 before it. So it`s possible that the Apple Watch Series 8 would go beyond 45mm. Also Read: Bitcoin tops $60,000, nears record high, on growing US ETF hopes

Meanwhile, according to popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Watch Series 8 will add new health management features like the ability to monitor your body temperature (mind, not skin surface like on some current smartwatches), but it`s unclear how that will work. Also Read: BSNL Bharat Fibre bumper offer! BSNL offers up to free 4 months on select plans, check details

